ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.17. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

