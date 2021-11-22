ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.41. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

