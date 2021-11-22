Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $678.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $635.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

