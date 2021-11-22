Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

