Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.25 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.