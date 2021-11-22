adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $169,149.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

