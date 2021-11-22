Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $696.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.00. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.