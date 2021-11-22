Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $688.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $629.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

