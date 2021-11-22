Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.11

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.11 and last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 4286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,421 shares of company stock valued at $93,939,933 over the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,260,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

