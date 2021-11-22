Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

