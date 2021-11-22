Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce $3.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 205,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
