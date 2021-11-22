Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce $3.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 205,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

