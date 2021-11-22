Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

AEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Aegon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.74 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.