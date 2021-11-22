Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.78. 2,110,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.56 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

