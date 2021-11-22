Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.76-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of A traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.78. 2,110,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.56 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

