Aimee Johnson Sells 2,030 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

