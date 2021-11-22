Aimee Johnson Sells 2,030 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zillow Group stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
