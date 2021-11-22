Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akbank T.A.S. currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.