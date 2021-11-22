Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.32

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 106325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

