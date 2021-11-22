Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $348.03 million and $759.65 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00073685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00090153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.58 or 0.07238706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,261.41 or 1.00185049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

