Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

