Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.88% of Allison Transmission worth $36,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after buying an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $12,950,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

