AllSafe Price Tops $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $179,980.05 and $43.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

