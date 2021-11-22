Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,978.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,846.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,658.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

