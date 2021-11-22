Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,465,762.29 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,465,762.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,219.50.
- On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98.
- On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36.
- On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $82.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
