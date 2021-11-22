Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,465,762.29 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,465,762.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,219.50.

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

