Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,524 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

