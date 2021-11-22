Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 29,308 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

