Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $923,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,710 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXH opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

