Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $2.18 Million Position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 10.52% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 44.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 52.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter.

EFZ opened at $17.84 on Monday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

