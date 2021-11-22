Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.