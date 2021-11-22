ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.72). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,829 shares of company stock worth $3,688,318. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

