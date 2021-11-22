ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.72). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,829 shares of company stock worth $3,688,318. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.