Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,878,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $123,685 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

