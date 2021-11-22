Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 3,940 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

