Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 8,859 EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 580,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,360 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

