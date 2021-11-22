Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 48,738 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

FSP stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

