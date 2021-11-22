Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 72.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 436,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 92.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 257,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 123,859 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

TELL opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

