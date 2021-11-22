Amalgamated Bank Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 334,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -197.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

