Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,676.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,398.81.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
