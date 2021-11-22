Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $3,677.22. 34,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,226. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,398.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
