American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.77.

American International Group stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

