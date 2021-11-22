American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

American Public Education stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Public Education by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter worth about $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Public Education by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

