American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,218. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Public Education by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

