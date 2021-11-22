Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce $708.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $721.30 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,703. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $830,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

