Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

COLD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

