Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

AMGN stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,051. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

