AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of -0.59. AMMO has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 27.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at $749,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

