Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Todd C. Chaffee Sells 25,629 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. Amplitude Inc has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

