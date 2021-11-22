Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

CPRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. 935,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,447. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $749.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

