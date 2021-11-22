Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 879.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 19,602,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

