Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

