Analysts Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLUX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 3,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,793. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

