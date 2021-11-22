Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.42). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $31.41 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

